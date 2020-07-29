Nancy Sue (Snider) Schorey, 87, passed away July 28, 2020 in IU Health Blackford Hospital.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, August 1, 2020 in St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, 209 S. Spring St. Hartford City with Father Paul Hudson officiating. Entombment will follow at Gardens of Memory, Muncie.
Friends may call from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Friday, July 31, 2020 at Waters Funeral Home, 501 W. Washington St., Hartford City and also on Saturday from 9:00 to 9:45 a.m. at the funeral home.
Online condolences to the family may be sent to: www.watersfuneralhomes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.