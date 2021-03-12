Nancy S. Smart, 84, of Roanoke, died on March 8, 2021.
Visitation will be from 1 p.m. - 4 p.m. Sunday, March 14, 2021 at Bailey-Love Mortuary, 35 West Park Drive, Huntington, IN. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, March 15, 2021 at Saint Mary Catholic Church, 903 N. Jefferson Street, Huntington, IN. with Father Dale Bauman and Father Stephen Colchin officiating. There will be one hour of visitation prior to the service. Burial will be in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Roanoke.
