Nancy Marshall, 98, of Marion, IN died Friday August 14 at 11:26 am. She was born in Detroit, MI but spent most of her life in Marion. Nancy and her husband (Addie) spent 5 years in Panama City Beach, FL before moving back to Marion in 2001.
Nancy’s parents, Arthur & Olivia Louise (Yates) Worden and her husband Addie Marshall preceded her in death. She is survived by her “daughter of the heart” Kelley (Jay) Hochstetler of Marion and “grandchildren of the heart” Linda (Fabio) Long of Tioga, TX and Jacob & Katy Hochstetler of Marion. Prior to her 90th birthday, she discovered she had two half-brothers and several nieces and nephews. She was proceeded in death by nephew Robert Griffith and is survived by nieces: Barbara Minnie, Jan Kuber, Judy Ferguson, nephew David Griffith, and many other friends who became family.
Nancy was a graduate of Marion High School. She worked at National China until she and Addie bought a 70 acre farm near Van Buren. Nancy helped raise a large garden, tended a large grape arbor and raised rabbits, Dalmatians, peacocks, goats, and guinea hens at the farm. She enjoyed blessing many with the overflowing produce.
Nancy and Addie raised and showed horses. They were members of the Indiana Show Horse Association, National Appaloosa Association, Mid-America Buckskin Association, National Appaloosa Pony Association, and were active with the horse and pony portions of 4H. They were Lifetime members of Circle G Saddle Club in Marion.
Nancy was a generous person who loved people well. Many have integrated Nancy as part of their family.
Celebration service of Nancy’s life will be at Brookhaven Wesleyan Church Family Center (2960 East 38th St) on September 2 at 5:00 pm. Visitation will be 3:30 – 4:45 at the church family center. Rev. Nanci Rosinski will be officiating.
