Nancy Mae Johnson-Lytle, 58, Marion, passed away after an extended illness in her home on Tuesday, June 23, 2020. A lifelong resident of Marion, Nancy was born on Thursday, February 15, 1962, to David Akers and to Lillian Johnson.
She graduated from Marion High School and Indiana Wesleyan University, where she graduated with a Bachelor of Social Science degree. She worked for Country Roads Travel and Tours and was the manager at Ross and Babcock travel agency. She loved to travel and go to concerts, which were her favorite things to do with her friends. She also loved the outdoors, especially boating and taking motorcycle rides. Nancy was a people person. She loved her son and granddaughter dearly, as well as her lifelong friends, and always enjoyed spending as much time with them as possible.
Nancy will be missed by her son, Dalton Reed of Marion; granddaughter, Aubrey Reed of Marion; two former husbands whom she always kept close and never let get away, Ricky Reed of Marion and Billy Lytle of Marion; two step-sons, Dusten Lytle and Cameron Lytle; four step-grandchildren; and several cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
The family will receive visitors from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at Needham-Storey-Wampner Funeral Service, North Chapel, 1341 N. Baldwin Ave., Marion, IN.
A funeral service to celebrate Nancy’s life will be held at 1:00 pm on Thursday, July 2, 2020, at the funeral home with visitation one hour prior. Burial will follow at Estates of Serenity.
Memorial contributions may be directed to Marion-Grant County Humane Society, P.O. Box 1921, Marion, IN 46952.
Memories may be shared online at www.nswcares.com.
