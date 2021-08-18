Nancy Lee Bourne, 77, of Portland, IN, formerly of Hartford City, IN. passed away at 3:20 PM on Monday, Aug. 16, 2021, at her home in Portland, IN. She was born on Sunday, Oct. 24, 1943, in Blackford Co., IN.
A graveside service to celebrate her life will be at Brookside Memorial Park Standard Oil Blvd. Montpelier, IN. at 11 AM on Monday, Aug. 23, 2021. Interment will follow in the Brookside Memorial Park in Montpelier.
(0) comments
