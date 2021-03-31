Nancy L. Maddox, 70, of Marion, passed away at 2:40 am on Monday, March 29, 2021, at Visiting Nurse & Hospice Home in Fort Wayne. Born in Marion on Monday, July 3, 1950, Nancy was the daughter of William "Bill" and Verlie (Craig) Hutchison. On December 12, 1981, she married her loving husband, Brian W. Maddox, and he survives.
Nancy graduated from Marion High School in 1968 and received her Bachelor's degree from IU School of Education in 1972. She went on to receive her Master's degree from Ball State University. Nancy began her teaching career at Paragon Elementary (IN), where she taught from 1972-1975. She came back to Marion in 1975 and would teach at Thomas Jefferson, Martin Boots, Southeast Elementary, and Allen Elementary until her retirement in 2012. She was a member of Indiana Professional Educators.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.