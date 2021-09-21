Nancy L. (Dailey) Suttles, 78, of Fairmount, met Jesus face to face on Friday, Sept. 17, 2021 at Marion General Hospital.
Nancy was born in Marion, Indiana on Aug. 10, 1943, daughter of the late Alexander and Nona (Spence) Dailey. She attended Swayzee Schools and received her CNA from Tucker after raising her family of 4 children. She used that degree at Marion General Hospital for 15 1/2 years before retiring. Nancy was a member of Howard chapel for 47 years and most recently attended Fairmount Wesleyan with her family. She enjoyed crochet, reading, especially the simplicity of Amish books, and spending time with her family. Nancy was a loving wife to both her husbands who preceded her in death, Lewis Emanuel Suttles in 1987 and David Barkley in 2007. Nancy was also a loving mother and grandmother, and sister that cherished spending time with and supporting her family. She loved flowers, trees, birds, and setting in the swing talking to the Lord. She was a prayer warrior, and loved Southern Gospel and Blue Grass Music.
