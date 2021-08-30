Nancy Elaine Brasgalla, 73, of Huntington, passed away at 2:03 pm Thursday, Aug 26, 2021 at Oakbrook Village.
Nancy was born on Sept 23, 1947 in Detroit, MI., the daughter of David Boshell and Elona (Feole) Boshell. She graduated from Hazel Park High School in 1965. Nancy was an avid reader who loved to work on needlepoint crafts in her free time.
