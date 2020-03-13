Nancy B. (Douglass) Rogers, 79, of Huntington, Indiana, died at 11:40 a.m. on Mar. 10, 2020 at her residence. She was born on Oct. 29, 1940.
Family and friends may gather at Glancy – H. Brown & Son Funeral Home 203 N Matilda St. Warren on March 15, from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
A service at Glancy – H. Brown & Son Funeral Home at 11 a.m on Mar. 16, with Mr. Robert Kaehr officiating.
Interment will follow in the Lancaster Cemetery in Huntington.
Preferred memorials: Huntington County Council on Aging 500 MacGahan Street. PO Box 5204 Huntington Indiana 46750
