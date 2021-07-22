Nancy Ann Malley, 83, of Marion, passed away at 2:18 pm on Tuesday, July 20, 2021, in her home. She was born in Hewitt, Texas, on Sunday, November 21, 1937, to Royes Edward and Barbara Aileen (Cousins) Templeton. On June 9, 1962, she married David Malley, and he survives.
Nancy graduated from Kodiak High School (Alaska), Baylor University, and Ball State University, where she received her master’s degree. She worked for the VA as Nurse Administrator in Waco, Texas, Perry Point, Maryland, and Fort Wayne, Indiana. Nancy loved her gardening, flowers, family, and coffee.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.