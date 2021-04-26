Nancy A. Shaw, 87, of Huntington, died at 7:15 pm Thursday, April 22, 2021 at Oakbrook Village of Huntington, IN.
Nancy was born on Aug. 2, 1933 in Farmington, MO, the daughter of Ernest Shaw and Crystal (Faris) Shaw. She graduated from Huntington High School with the class of 1951. She worked in Home Health Care as a self employed agent for over 30 years.
