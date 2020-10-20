Nancy A. (Myers) Mackowski, 78, of Huntington, died October 16, 2020.
Visitation was held from 3:00 pm - 7:00 pm Monday, October 19, 2020 at Bailey-Love Mortuary, 35 West Park Drive, Huntington, IN. Funeral services were held at 10:00 am Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at Bailey-Love Mortuary, Pastor Zen Hess officiated. There was a one hour of visitation prior to the service. Burial was held in Pilgrims Rest Cemetery in Huntington.
