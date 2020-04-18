Nancy A. McNamara, 85, of Huntington, IN, died April 17, 2020.
She was born on June 26, 1934, in Axtell, KS, to Herman Joseph and Anna Belle (Campbell) Pfister.
A Private graveside will be held at Mt. Calvary Cemetery in Huntington. A Memorial Mass will be at a later date at SS. Peter & Paul Catholic Church.
Memorials can be made to SS. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in care of McElhaney-Hart Funeral Home, 715 N. Jefferson St., Huntington, IN, 46750.
McElhaney-Hart Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
