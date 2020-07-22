Nancy A. Kulb, 90, of Scottsdale, Arizona, passed away on Sunday,July 19, 2020. She was born in Wabash, Indiana, on November 16, 1929.
Nancy is survived by her children, Steven Douglas (Judith) Kulb, Judith (James) Rance, Thomas Bayard (Theresa) Kulb and Sarah Jane (Scott) Schwartz; 11 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 25, 2020 at Friends Cemetery in Wabash.
Local funeral arrangements have been entrusted to McDonald Funeral Homes, 231 Falls Avenue, Wabash, Indiana 46992.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.mcdonaldfunerals.com
