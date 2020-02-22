ELKHART – Nadine Lucille Dickson, 79, of Elkhart, Indiana and formerly of Marion, Indiana, passed away at 2:30 p.m. on Monday Feb. 17, 2020 at her home surrounded by her family. She was born on Sept. 8, 1940 in Granite City, Illinois to Robert & Georgina Atchison.
She married Douglas “Snookie” Dickson on Aug. 26, 1978 in Elkhart. He preceded her in death on Dec. 22, 2012 in Elkhart. Surviving are 3 children, Celinda (Mike) Shafer, Jack (Anita) Lowe, Chandra (Matthew) Shugart all of Elkhart; 6 grandchildren, James Davis, Cassandra (Brad) Pratt, Erick Shafer, Anthony Lowe all of Elkhart, Jonathan (Bianca) Shafer of Ft. Wayne, IN, Evan Shugart of Elkhart; 10 great-grandchildren, Trenity, Madasin & Beau Davis, Mikayla & Colton Pratt, Kahlan, Karra, Kyler and Emery Shafer and Aubree Lowe. Also surviving are 4 siblings, Sheliah (Kenny) Gross of Frankton, IN, Barbara Rush, Colette (Emmett) Crowder and Deborah (Randy) Streetman all of Elkhart and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, 2 sons, Winfield Scott Lowe, Andrew Robert Lowe and Trent Lowe; 2 brothers, William & Daniel Atchison and a sister, Johanna King.
Nadine enjoyed playing bingo, spoiling her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and spending time her family. She retired from General Tire as pension and insurance representative for local #466 of Marion, In. after 35 years of employment.
In keeping with her wish’s cremation will take place and a private family memorial service will take place at a later date.
Elkhart Cremation services is entrusted with her care.
Memorial contributions may be given to the Center for Hospice Care.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.