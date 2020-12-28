Naadene A. Stafford Clark, 87, of Peru, IN, passed away on Christmas Eve at 10:20 PM on Thursday, December 24, 2020.
Family and friends may gather to share and remember at Asbury Chapel United Methodist Church 8013 W. 1100 S. Montpelier on Wednesday, December 30, 2020 from 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM. A service to celebrate her life will follow at 3:00 PM on Wednesday, December 30, 2020 with the Rev. Phillip Freel officiating. Interment will follow in the Asbury Cemetery in Wells County.
