Myron P. Spencer, 92, of Marion, passed away at home on Tuesday, September 1, 2020. He was born in Grant County, Indiana, on Saturday, January 14, 1928, to Myron and Harriett (Highley) Spencer. On November 22, 1947, he married Janet C. Malott, who survives.
Myron graduated from Swayzee High School. He worked 30 years with General Motors, Marion, earning his journeyman in tool and die, retiring in 1993. He was a member of Pioneer Faith Evangelical Church, where he was actively involved and faithfully served the Lord. He enjoyed fishing and trap shooting, as well as farming and working the land.
He will be remembered as having an incredible work ethic and being a very humble man. The greatest day in his life, though, was when he gave control of his heart and life over to the Lord Jesus Christ. From that day forward, Myron endeavored to be obedient to the Lord and be a godly example of Christ to others. He will be deeply missed by his family, his church family, and all who were privileged to have crossed paths with him.
Survivors include Janet, his loving wife of nearly 73 years; 6 children and their spouses; 12 grandchildren; and 18 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents and three brothers, James R. Spencer, Jay C. Spencer, and Eugene Spencer.
Private services for Myron will be held at Gardens of Memory Cemetery in Marion.
Arrangements are entrusted to Needham-Storey-Wampner Funeral Service, North Chapel, 1341 N. Baldwin Ave., Marion, IN.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to Pioneer Faith Evangelical Church, 3805 S. 500 E., Marion, IN 46953.
