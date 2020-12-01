Myron C. Shinholt, 76, Swayzee, passed away in his home at 10:00 pm on Friday, November 27, 2020. Myron was born in Fairmont, Indiana, on Friday, December 10, 1943, to Rudolph and Anna (Deihl) Shinholt.
Myron was a mechanic at Happy and Son Garage. He loved drag racing, tractor pulls, and steam engines. He was a member of Midnight Cruisers Car Club, the Gas City rescue squad, and Grant County Sheriff Dept. He also founded and organized The Jackie Dudding Memorial motorcycle poker run to benefit children in Grant County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.