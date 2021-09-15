Murray L. Miller, 77, of Fairmount, passed away on Sept. 14, 2021. He was born in Huntingdon, Pennsylvania, on May 11, 1944, to the late Harold Leo and Carrie Ella Miller. Murray grew up in Mapleton Depot, Pennsylvania, and graduated from Captain Jack High School. He went on to attend Williamsport Technical School in Williamsport, Pennsylvania. He was married to his high school sweetheart, Judy (Chilcote) Miller, for 61 years. He was employed by Ransburg Corp., Indianapolis; Feeny Mfg, Muncie; Thompson Consumer Electronics, Marion; and retired from Wiley Metal, Marion. Murray enjoyed cooking, watching Nascar, golf, and Fox News.
Murray had three sons, Chris (Erlinda) Miller, Zionsville; Mark Miller, Fairmount; and Jeff Miller, Fairmount.
