Mrs. Nora H. “Jelly Belly” Farley, age 96, passed away at 5:06pm on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at Rolling Meadows Healthcare Center. She had her family by her side, holding her hands when she set out on the final leg of her journey.
Nora was born June 17, 1924 in Marion, IN, to Harry R. Nickola and Nona A. (Blackman) Nickola. She was a 1942 graduate of Marion High School. She married Robert J. Farley on June 16, 1948. He preceded her in death on January 12, 2001.
Nora was a member of the Van Buren Central Christian Church, where she was a Deacon and an Elder of the church. She was also a member of the Church Choir and a Sunday School teacher. Nora was a member of the Van Buren Lioness Club. She retired in 1989 from the United Technology plant in Andrews, IN. Nora was also employed at Custer's Last Stand Drive-in from 1967 to 1974.
Preceding Nora in death were her parents, Harry and Nona Nickola, her husband, Robert Farley, half-brothers Virgil, Raymond and Gilbert Lines, son-in-law Greg Foy and son-in-law Kevin Hofmann.
Loving survivors include sons James Farley of Marion, IN, and Phillip (Paula) Farley of Huntington, IN, daughters Janice (Robert) Surber and Lynn (Rob) Reeder both of Van Buren, IN, Nancy Lawrence of Oklahoma City, OK, and Barbara Hofmann of Huntington, IN. Nora is also survived by 22 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren, and 6 great-great-grandchildren.
Friends and family may gather for visitation Saturday, September 19, 2020 from 10am until 1pm at the Van Buren Central Christian Church, 101 South 1st St. Van Buren, IN. Services will begin at 1pm Saturday, September 19, with Pastor Tony Miner officiating at. Interment will follow at the Gardens of Memory 11201 S Marion Rd 35 Marion, IN 46952.
Please remember to follow local guidelines regarding Covid-19.
Memorials will be made to the Van Buren Central Christian Church. Envelopes will be available at the church.
