Morton W. Purvis, 73, of Gas City, passed away at 7:25 am on Wednesday, September 22, 2021, at Miller's Merry Manor in Marion. He was born in Marion on March 12, 1948, the son of Wayne Purvis and Lavada (Riddle) Bobo. He married Elaine J. Baird, and she preceded him in death.
Morton served in the United States Army and achieved the rank of SP5. Following his honorable discharge from the service, Morton was a truck driver for several years with Mark Hosier Trucking. Morton enjoyed riding motorcycles and spending time with friends. He cherished time spent with family.
