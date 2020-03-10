Miriam Ann Hanback, 86, of North Manchester, Indiana, passed away at 3:05 p.m. on Tuesday, Mar. 3, 2020 at Peabody Retirement Community.
Miriam is survived by one son, Mike (Nancy) Hanback, of North Manchester; two daughters; Leigh (John) Poeppelman, of Elkhart; Lori (Dan) Willson, of Muskegon.
A graveside remembrance will be held on Apr. 25, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Cedar Point Cemetery in Pasco, Ohio.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to McDonald Funeral Home, 231 Falls Avenue, Wabash, Indiana 46992.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.mcdonaldfunerals.com
