Minnie L. Stevens, 102, passed away at Westminster Village Muncie on May 26, 2020. Minnie was born January 29, 1918, one of eleven children, to the late Josephine and Cleve Browning on a farm near Vevay, Indiana. She married David Stevens in 1937 and lived in Sweetser and Marion. She and Dave were married more than seventy-four years when he died in 2012.
Minnie was a proud homemaker who loved to cook and bake. Her specialties were pies, cobblers, and noodles. During WWII she worked at Farnsworth Radio, along with many other women who made up the workforce while the men were away serving in the military. After her girls left home, she also worked for more than 15 years at the Party House, a Hallmark card and gift shop in South Marion. During their retirement years she and Dave took numerous trips across the country to visit with family. In July 2017 she moved to Westminster Village in Muncie, Indiana.
Minnie is survived by her daughters, Patsy Munson and Wanda J. (Paul) Lew; one grandson, two granddaughters and three great granddaughters. Also surviving her are a sister, a brother, and many nieces and nephews, among them is Joe David Stevens who was very special to Aunt Minnie and Uncle Dave. Joe generously gave his time and loving care to them, especially during their later years, for which they were extremely grateful.
Minnie and David attended the First Church of God in Marion. A private burial at Grant Memorial Park, where Minnie was laid to rest next to David, was held on May 29, 2020.
In lieu of flowers please make a gift in memory of Minnie to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, Memphis, Tennessee, or online at stjude.org.
Her family wishes to thank the staff of Westminster Village Muncie for their kind and compassionate care.
Online condolences may be shared at www.ravenchoate.com
