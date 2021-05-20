Mildred Yvonne Brumley, 89, of Marion, formerly of Basking Ridge, NJ and Midland, Ontario, passed away at 11:11 am on Wednesday, May 19, 2021. She was born in Gas City on November 4, 1931, to Elmer and Lena (Smith) Swafford. On June 4, 1950, she married Bernard Brumley and he survives.
Mildred graduated from Mississinewa High School. She was a member of Westminster Presbyterian Church in Marion and was a member of the PEO Sorority. Mildred enjoyed cooking, gardening and crafts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.