Mildred Lucille Kearns, 93, of Gas City, passed away at 4:00 pm on Thursday, June 10, 2021, at Wesleyan Health Care & Rehabilitation Center in Marion. She was born in Gas City on November 22, 1927, to Walter and Julia (Axley) Berry. On January 31, 1949, she married Roger Kearns, and they shared 71 years of marriage until his passing on November 16, 2020.
Mildred was a graduate of Gas City High School. She loved spending her time with her family and was a dedicated wife, mother, and homemaker. She had been a member of the Owens-Illinois Women's Auxiliary, enjoyed needlecrafts, had an incredible wit, and loved to laugh. Mildred will be remembered as a beautiful blend of patience and strength, and she will be missed dearly.
