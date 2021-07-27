Mildred I. Maynard, 86 of Fowlerton, passed away on Sunday, July 25, 2021 at her residence. Mildred had worked at Midwest Foods for over 10 years and General Components located in Matthews, and had most recently worked at Lamont Nursing Home in Michigan, where she retired in 2004. She loved caring for rescued animals.
Mildred was born on Jan. 6, 1935 in Grant, Michigan, the daughter of the late Leon J. and Elizabeth I. (Raison) Biteley.
