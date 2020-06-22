Mila Lou Munson-Taylor passed away at her home in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, in the morning hours of June 6th 2020; after a long-fought battle with the debilitating effects of Dementia and Alzheimers’ Diseases.
Mila was born in Foxholm, North Dakota; the daughter of Lawrence (Ruel) and Naomi (Zinninger) Munson.
In 1936, Mila’s family moved back to Indiana and settled in Marion, where her father Lawrence became the owner of LM Motor Sales, the Pontiac dealer.
Mila was the youngest of the five Munson children; Claude (Virginia), Munson Pontiac; Marva (James) Rouch, the Dairy Isle; Marjorie, G&O Inc. Insurance; and James (Mary), the Marion Parking Lot and Marion Datsun-Jeep.
Mila graduated from Marion High School in 1940, at the age of 16. After graduation from high school, Mila desired to become a radio personality, yet in the early 1940’s, radio remained a “man’s world”; so instead, she reluctantly went to Ball State Teachers College (now Ball State University) in Muncie, Indiana and then to International Business College in Ft. Wayne, Indiana to study bookkeeping. She then became the bookkeeper for LM Motor Sales; her Dad’s Pontiac Dealership.
In 1945, Mila met Richard Taylor and the two were married on July 20th 1947. On March 9, 1961, they welcomed their only child, Cynthia (Cyndi) Lu Taylor-(Hollandbeck) into their world.
In 1967, Richard and Mila opened “The Garden House” in Gas City. Everyone from miles around came to purchase their garden, floral, and gift needs from Richard and Mila. In 1983, after ill health, Richard retired and Mila went to work for her daughter Cyndi and became the lead floral designer and co-manager, of Bloomies Flowers and Gifts in Marion, Indiana for almost 18-years.
Mila’s husband Richard, passed-away in 2012, and in 2018; Mila, Cyndi, son-in-law Mark and step-granddaughter Sarah moved to New Hampshire. They currently reside in Portsmouth, NH 03801. Mila’s parents and siblings all preceded her in death.
Arrangements were impeccably handled by J. Verne Wood Funeral Home, Portsmouth, New Hampshire.
Mila was laid to rest on Monday, June 15th, next to her husband Richard, at the gorgeous Oakwood Cemetery, Warsaw, Indiana; with the Reverend Daniel Reece officiating.
Mila’s full obituary can be read at jvwoodfuneralhome.com. Cards, letters, and flowers can be sent to the above listed address.
For online condolences, visit: www.jvwoodfuneral home.com. Arrangements are under the directions and care of the J. Verne Wood Funeral Home – Buckminster Chapel.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.