Mickey "Mick" Orval Wilson, Sr., 82, Marion, passed away at 3:15 pm on Thursday, December 24, 2020, at Miller's Merry Manor in Marion. He was born in Upland, Indiana, on Tuesday, September 27, 1938, to Orval and Grace (Miller) Wilson. On May 15, 1957, he married Sue Ellen Wiseman, and she survives.
Mick graduated from Sweetser High School in 1956. He was a process engineer with Anaconda-Ericsson and retired in 1999. He was a pastor at Jalapa United Methodist Church. He was a member of Sweetser United Methodist Church, where he was very involved and served as an assistant pastor as well as a Lay Pastor for the Northern Indiana Conference of the United Methodist Church. He was also actively involved in the Sweetser High School Alumni, serving as President for several terms.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.