Michele L. Barton, age 56, of Huntington, died Saturday, August 15, 2020 at her home.
There will be no visitation or funeral services.
Preferred memorials are to the Huntington House, in care of Bailey-Love Mortuary, 35 West Park Drive, Huntington, Indiana, 46750.
Michele was born on August 18, 1963 in Huntington, the daughter of Wallie and Charlotte (Lusch) Asher. She was a staff member and mentor at the Huntington House. Michele enjoyed crochet and music, especially the Rolling Stones, and she loved her family.
Please sign the online guestbook at www.baileylove.com.
