Gas City – Michael Wilson Smithson, 73, passed away Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020. He was born Feb. 18, 1947 in Marion, Indiana to the late Glenn and Margaret Turner Smithson.
He was an honorably discharged veteran of the United States Army where he served in South Korea. Michael was a graduate of Purdue University. He retired from PCA in 2012 after 47 years of service. Additionally, he spent many years as a coach for T-Ball, Coach’s Pitch, Little League and Pee Wee Football. When Michael wasn’t working or coaching, he enjoyed watching sports and fishing.
Michael was preceded in death by his parents Glenn and Margaret Smithson and his brother-in-law, Gene Curtis.
He is survived by his sons: Richard Smithson and his wife, Holli, David Smithson and Marshal Smithson and his wife, Stacey; sisters Rose Ellen Curtis and Marsha Payne and her husband, Larry; grandchildren: Ashley, Austin, Tyler, Tykia, Marci and Skylar; 5 great-grandchildren; and many other beloved family members and dear friends.
Michael’s family will receive friends Thursday, March 5, 2020, from 5 p.m. – 8 p.m. at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, 925 East Hanna Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46227.
A celebration of his life will be conducted Friday, March 6, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Marion National Cemetery, 1700 East 38th Street, Marion, IN 46953 with funeral honors provided by members of the United States Army Color Guard.
To leave a message of condolence for Michael’s family, or to share a special memory of Michael, please click the “Share Memories” icon at www.newcomer indianapolis.com
