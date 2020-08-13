Michael Wayne Gibson, 41, of Huntington, IN, passed away on Wednesday, August 12, 2020.
Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, August 19, 2020, from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at McElhaney-Hart Funeral Home, 715 N. Jefferson Street, Huntington, IN.
A Funeral Service will follow the calling at 12:00 p.m. at the funeral home with Pastor Nick Miller officiating.
Burial will be at Star of Hope Cemetery, Huntington, IN.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to American Heart Association or Donor’s choice in care of McElhaney-Hart Funeral Home, 715 N. Jefferson Street, Huntington, IN 46750.
