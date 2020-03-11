Michael W. Streeter, 76, of Laurel, passed away at 5:56 pm on Monday, March 2, 2020, at St. Vincent Hospital and Health Services in Indianapolis. He was born in Franklin, Illinois, on Saturday, May 22, 1943, to Wilson and Lucille (Koeppe) Streeter. He married Nancy Walls, and she survives.
Michael served six years in the United States Army during the Vietnam War and was honorably discharged. Following his military service, he was a machinist for 39 years with Cablec, retiring in 2008.
If there were ever a true outdoorsman, it was Michael. He loved being outside, whether fishing, hunting, mushroom hunting, or taking pictures. He loved taking pictures, especially of nature. Michael also worked on cars. He enjoyed all of these activities after his retirement.
In addition to his wife, survivors include his daughter, Sherry Streeter of Marion; brother, Dan Streeter of Oconomowoc, WI; sisters, Melissa (John) Bowersock of Milwaukee, WI, and Heidi Koeppe of Milwaukee, WI; granddaughters, Faith Nieman, Tina Patterson, and Nicole Streeter; great-grandchildren, Isaiah Streeter, Hayden O’Donnell, Kayleb Beeman, Ethan Patterson, Keria Patterson, Nolan Berry, and Nick Berry, Jr.; sisters-in-law, Kay Nearon, Judy (Bill) Townsend, and Becky Arpaia; and brother-in-law, Bobby (Tracey) Walls.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Pat Streeter.
The family will have a memorial visitation from 12 noon to 2:00 pm on Saturday, March 7, 2020, at Needham-Storey-Wampner Funeral Service, North Chapel, 1341 N. Baldwin Ave., Marion, IN.
Immediately after the time of visitation, a memorial service to celebrate Michael’s life will begin at 2:00 pm. Following the memorial service, a dinner will take place at American Legion Post #10, 1700 S. Pennsylvania St., Marion, IN.
In accordance with Michael’s wishes, he will be cremated.
