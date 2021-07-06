Michael W. Sharp, 71, Marion, passed away on Sunday, July 4, 2021, in his home. He was born in Oneida, Tennessee, on July 12, 1949, to Wayne and Dorothy (Freytag) Sharp.
Michael graduated from Muncie Central High School. After graduating from high school, he joined the United States Navy and proudly served his country. Following his military service, he worked for GM for 30 years until retirement. He loved watching the History channel and was an avid golfer. He was a member of the YMCA and went there all the time. Everyone there knew and loved him. He loved spending time with his grandchildren and teaching them how to swim.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.