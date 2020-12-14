Michael Todd Wilson, 54, of Dunkirk, IN, passed away Sunday, December 6th, 2020 at IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital, in Muncie, IN.
Mike was born in Muncie, IN, on September 4, 1966, a son of Judith L. (Davis) Wilson and the late Thomas E. Wilson. He was a graduate of Delta High School and proudly served in both the United States Navy and the Army National Guard and was the husband of Krystina Marie (Olnhausen) Wilson who he happily married on December 24, 2014. Mike worked in manufacturing for much of his life, was a member of the NRA, and enjoyed collecting guns and practicing his skills on the gun range. He was a jokester through and through, an amazing cook and "Pit Master" at heart. He loved animals, fishing, camping, all things history, watching cooking shows, the Walking Dead, Indianapolis Colts, and Super Natural, listening to country, 70's & 80's rock and a Motley Crue super fan.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.