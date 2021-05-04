Michael T. "Mikey" Booth, Sr., 45, a lifetime resident of Wabash, passed away at 10 p.m. on Wednesday, April 28, 2021 at his residence. He was born on April 19, 1976 in Wabash to Paul E. and Sandra S. (McGinnis) Booth.
There will be a service, held at a later date, at the Wabash Moose Lodge #1195, to be announced later.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.