On Thursday March 18, 2021, Michael Rice, of Warsaw, passed away at age 55. Michael was born on March 20th, 1965, in Marion, Indiana, to Martha Pulley Rice and Edward Rice, Sr. Visit www.greenlawnmpfh.com for the full obituary.
Latest e-Edition
Latest News
- IWU records first shutout, tops Taylor
- Health officer gives updates on vaccine studies
- Emergencies March 27
- Police blotter March 27
- Trio with local ties earn NAIA All-American honors
- Area sports
- Mangas nets NAIA Player of the Year, again
- $1,600 donation helps St. Martin provide meals for those in need
Community Calendar
Most Popular
Articles
- Fairmount woman faces drug dealing charges
- Harry 'Jay' Yeakle
- Kathy J. (Barney) Stoner
- Debra E. Blackburn
- Marion man charged with aggravated battery
- James E. Wallace
- Diana Kay Martin
- County begins demolition work on unsafe buildings
- Nonprofits granted $50,000 as part of Community Foundation Third Way Grant
- Jeffrey E. Miller
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.