Michael Ray Wagner, 47, Geneva, IN, passed away April 4, 2021. He was born Ft. Wayne, IN on Dec. 21, 1973 to Sara and H.R. Wagner. He obtained a GED. Michael loved to spend time with family and friends, he liked anything to do with cars, and jam out to music.
He is survived by; a daughter, Samantha (Charles)Durham; 3 grandchildren; sisters: Brenda Hunt and Michele Goodpaster; nephews, Christopher (Amber) Baker, David Baker, Brett Goodpaster; niece, Sara (Michael) Miller and several aunts, uncles, and cousins. Michael also had a special friend in his life for over 10 years, Libby.
