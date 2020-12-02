Michael Ray "Mike" Justice, 70, Gas City, passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by his wife and children at 12:47 pm on Monday, November 30, 2020. He was born in Muncie, Indiana, on Monday, February 20, 1950, to Jerry and Nondius (Peck) Justice. On September 11, 2006, he married Teresa F. Nicodemus, and she survives.
Mike graduated with the first class of Wapahani High School in Selma, IN in 1968. He was an outstanding athlete with track records still in place. He retired from General Motors in November of 1999 after 30 years of service. He filled his early retirement years bartending in bars around Grant County, most notably at Rumors in Gas City.
