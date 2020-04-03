Michael Ray Jenkins, 76, of Edgewater, Florida, died Saturday, March 28, 2020 at his home surrounded by family following a Creutzfeldt-Jakob Disease diagnosis.
Born and raised in Marion, the son of Donald and Velma (Titus) Jenkins, he had lived in Marion for most of his life with short stays in Tallahassee and Sebring, Florida. He moved to Edgewater, Florida in January 2017.
An accomplished musician, Michael played the trombone and euphonium for local bands and wrote arrangements for bands to use. His love for music came from his father who was a musical psychologist for the VA in Marion.
In addition, Michael had worked in radio as a broadcaster for over 30 years in Marion and was sales manager in both Sebring and Tallahassee Florida.
Michael was baptized in Christ on Oct. 27, 1985, along with son David, and was a member of both St. Paul’s Catholic Church in Marion, and St. Gerard’s Catholic Mission Church in Edgewater.
He leaves his wife of 38 years, Diana Lynn (Davis) Jenkins; his daughter, Angela (Jenkins) Mardenborough, and her husband Hal Mardenborough; daughter, Ashley (Jenkins) Robinson, and her husband Jason Robinson; sons David and Danny Jenkins; and stepson Shane, and his wife Shannon Blinn. Michael was also blessed with five grandchildren: Bailee and Logan Blinn, Nicholas Brown, as well as Nathaniel and Madelyn Robinson.
Celebrations of life will take place at St. Gerard’s and St. Paul’s on later dates to be determined.
