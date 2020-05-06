Michael P. Pryor, 68, of rural Montpelier, died May 04. He was born on Saturday, June 23, 1951, in Blackford County, IN.
Friends will be received from 5-8 p.m. on May 8, 2020 at the Walker & Glancy Funeral Home in Montpelier. Following the guidelines established in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, we will allow up to 25 people in the chapel.
A service to celebrate Michael’s life will be at Walker & Glancy Funeral Home at noon on May 09, 2020. Interment will follow in the Brookside Memorial Park in Montpelier.
Arrangements by Walker & Glancy Funeral Home in Montpelier.
Online condolences: www.glancyfuneralhomes.com.
