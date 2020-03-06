Michael “Mike” Thomas Alexander, 72, Marion, passed away in his home at 10:15 a.m. on Tuesday, March 3, 2020. He was born in Marion on Wednesday, April 2, 1947, to Lancelot and Victoria (Petrasek) Alexander. On February 2, 1973, he married the love of his life, Donna Endsley, and she survives.
Mike was a veteran of the United States Marine Corps, serving during the Vietnam War. Following his military service, he worked in the Engineering Department for 35 years at the VA Northern Indiana Health Care System.
Mike always had a love for sports and especially enjoyed playing softball, as well as umpiring and coaching. He was “everything Marion Giants”! He loved them! He took every opportunity to attend the sporting events of his kids and grandkids. Mike was also gifted artistically and was a great artist.
He will be missed by his wife of 47 years, Donna; son, Michael C. (Kelly) Alexander of Columbia City and their children, Canyon Alexander of Columbia City, Skyla Alexander of Columbia City, and Oshion Alexander of Columbia City; daughter, Jennifer (Todd) Lacy of Australia and their children, Jake Lacy of Australia and Katlyn (Brooke Perry) Marrero of Austin, TX; daughter, Kristina (late Steven) Flores of Indianapolis and their children, Sergio (Katelin) Flores of Marion, Gabriel (Kendra) Flores of Marion, and Mariah Flores of Indianapolis; sister, Patricia (Daniel) Maynard of LaFontaine; and five great-grandchildren.
His parents preceded him in death.
A graveside service at Marion National Cemetery, 1700 E. 38th St., Marion, IN, will take place at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, March 9, 2020.
Arrangements are entrusted to Needham-Storey-Wampner Funeral Service, North Chapel, 1341 N. Baldwin Ave., Marion, IN.
Memories may be shared online at www.nswcares.com.
