Michael "Mike" Lee Sellers, 71, Marion, passed away at 2:15 am on Monday, May 11, 2020, at Wesleyan Health Care & Rehabilitation Center in Marion.
Mike was born in Marion, Indiana, on Sunday, December 26, 1948, and graduated from Marion High School in 1965. A veteran of the United States Army, Mike served during the Korean War and was honorably discharged. Following his military service, he worked for many years with E&B Paving, retiring in 2000.
Survivors include his three sons, Josh Koegel of Marion, Noah Koegel of Marion, and Patrick Sellers of Marion; three granddaughters, Ja'Ana Bucklew, Lilly Koegel, and Journey Koegel; two grandsons, Gabriel Sellers and Francis Althouse; and his best buddy and beloved dog, Wee.
At Mike's request, the services will be for family only.
Arrangements are entrusted to Needham-Storey-Wampner Funeral Service, North Chapel, 1341 N. Baldwin Ave., Marion, IN.
Memories may be shared online at www.nswcares.com.
