Michael "Mike" D. Vian, 42, Marion, passed away at 6:26 pm on Saturday, March 27, 2021, in his home. He was born in Marion on Wednesday, April 19, 1978, to David and Janice (Callahan) Vian.
Mike lived in Grant County his whole life. When he was in high school, he worked at Ponderosa. Following high school, he started as a millwright apprentice until a car accident stopped his ability to work. His pride and joy was his daughter, Sarah. He will be remembered by his friends and family for his smile, laugh, and always having a joke.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.