Michael ‘Mike’ D. Kelley, 80, passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020. He was born Sept. 9, 1939, in Marion, to the late Earl and Doris (Williams) Kelley.
Mike served in the Indiana National Guard for 6 years. In 1965, he married the joy of his life, Diane Hale. His greatest joy was raising daughter, Jennifer.
Mike was a proud member of the community of Marion, graduating from Marion High school in 1957. As a child, he rode with his father on the ice cream truck, delivering to the local businesses. At 14, he began working at the Hoosier Market. Later, he became a Marion police officer, serving from 1964 through 1985. He especially enjoyed walking the downtown beat, around the courthouse square. While walking that beat, he loved to recall the “Glory Years” of Marion, when it had it all.
Mike’s love of nostalgia consumed his hobbies, as well. He had a fondness for old cars and had owned 1937 and 1939 fords. He loved restoring gas pumps and restored over 300 models from the years 1930 to 1950 models, shipping them as far away as Japan. His 1959 trip to Havana, Cuba was a highlight. He followed the NBA and loved to draw cartoons.
Mt. Olive United Methodist Church was a huge part of his life. He joined in 1970 and experienced real-life change when he was 33. There was not a Sunday that the congregation did not get to enjoy donuts, courtesy of Mike. After retiring from the police department, he became an investigator for Family and Children Services.
Mike is survived by his daughter, Jennifer (Tim) Becker, Elwood; grandchildren, Aaron Becker, Swayzee; and Jenna (Josh Fritts) Becker, Elwood; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Dianna (Hale) Kelley; his parents, Earl and Doris (Williams) Kelley; and his brother, Pat Earl Kelley.
Arrangements for Mike have been entrusted to College Park Chapel of Armes-Hunt Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 4601 S. Western Avenue, Marion, Indiana 46953.
On Sunday, March 1, 2020, at Mt. Olive United Methodist Church, located at 2015 County Rd 300 W, Marion, IN 46952, there will be a visitation held from 2:30 p.m.- 4:30 p.m. and his funeral service beginning at 4:30 p.m. with Rev. Rob Barton officiating.
Memorial contributions may be directed to Mount Olive United Methodist Church or Marion PAL club.
Online condolences may be left at www.armeshunt funeralhome.com
