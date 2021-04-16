Michael M. Jacob, 73, passed away in Ball Memorial Hospital, Muncie on Aug. 31, 2020. He was born in Marion on April 25, 1947 to the late Astor J. and Margaret N. (Miller) Jacob.
Mike was a 1965 graduate of Marion High School and was drafted into the United States Marine Corps in on July 29, 1966. During his active duty he received computer engineer training and aviation reconnaissance training and was honorably discharged on July 28, 1972. Mike married Diana N. Backs on October 7, 1967. Mrs. Jacob survives. Mike was co-owner of Commercial Business Systems for 33 years and retired in 2008 and he also co-owned JMY Realty in Marion. He was a community advocate and served in the Marine Corps League-Tripoli Detachment, Exchange Club as member and Past President, he volunteered with the Salvation Army, Toys for Tots, Cancer Services and Special Olympics. Mike enjoyed retirement because it made time to be with his family and friends. He and Diana traveled to Canada where Mike's time was spent fishing on Rice Lake. He loved his Canadian friends and considered them like family. As a talented potter he could make a ball of clay into beautiful creations but most of all he enjoyed his time with his grandchildren. Mike was a gentle giant with a humble heart and wonderful sense of humor. He shared the love of his country, the military and support of law enforcement with his family-he was a true patriot.
