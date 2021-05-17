Michael L. Moore, 72, passed away on Tuesday, May 11, 2021, in his Gas City home. Mike was born on July 9, 1948, to the late Raymond Moore and Mable Mott. He graduated from Fairmount High School, class of 1968. Later that year, he joined the Army and served over at Vietnam.
Mike married the love of his life Theresa (Terri) Jordan on June 20, 1971. Mike worked as a mechanic for many years for Krevda Brothers Trucking Company and United Cartage. He then helped load trailers for Owens-Illinois. Mike liked to stayed active by spending time with family and friends, playing softball, bowling, golf, horseshoes, and fishing. In the 1970's, he coached a little league team called The Hunt's. Mike was an active member of the Gas City Moose Lodge for 45 years.
