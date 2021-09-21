Michael L. Garber, 70, of Amboy, passed away at 12:54 P.M., Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021 at Lutheran Hospital, Ft. Wayne, IN. He was born in Peru, IN on March 20, 1951, the son of Burt F. Garber and Mary Belle (Anderson) Garber.
Mike was a graduate of Oak Hill High School. A carpenter by trade, however, Mike had been enjoying retirement for several years. Mike's passion in his younger years was hunting and fishing, solo and with longtime friends. In retirement, Mike and Laurie, designed, created and maintained, a wildlife preserve of numerous naitive prairie grasses and several thousand trees, on their property. This wildlife preserve was a source of great pride for Mike.
