Michael Joseph Bushee, 69, of Huntington, IN, passed away on Wednesday, August 26, 2020.
Calling hours will be held on Monday, August 31, 2020, from 2:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. with Recitation of the Rosary at 6:30 p.m., at McElhaney-Hart Funeral Home, 715 N. Jefferson Street, Huntington, IN 46750.
Additional calling will be held on Tuesday, September 1, 2020, from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. followed by the Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m., St. Mary Catholic Church, 903 N. Jefferson Street, Huntington, IN.
A private burial will be at a later date at Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Huntington, IN.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.