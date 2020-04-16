Michael J. Bligh, age 79, of Marion passed away on Tuesday, April 14, 2020 in his home.
Michael was born May 26, 1940 in Chicago, Illinois the son of the late Martin J. Bligh and Marcella (Barg) Bligh. He married Patricia Pritchett on Sept. 2, 1961, and she survives. He was an Antigua Sportswear salesman and was an Army National Guard veteran.
Michael was a member of the Y.M.C.A. and enjoyed using the gym and making friends there. He was a tremendous husband, father and grandfather. He loved the Chicago Cubs like no other!
He is survived by his wife, Patricia Bligh of Marion; two sons, Jeff Bligh of Marion and Martin (Mischele) Bligh of St. Cloud, Minnesota; a brother, Richard Bligh of Tavares, Florida; and two grandchildren, Jordan Bligh of Marion and Michael Royce Bligh of St. Cloud, Minnesota.
Due to the recent regulations mandated by the CDC and the Governor of the State of Indiana, funeral services will be held at a later date at St. James Lutheran Church.
Arrangements entrusted to Raven-Choate Funeral Home, 1202 W. Kem Road, Marion, Indiana.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Marion-Grant County Humane Society, 505 S. Miller Avenue, Marion, Indiana 46953.
Online condolences may be shared at www.raven choate.com
