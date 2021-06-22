Michael Eugene Hall, 74, Riverside, CA, passed away Monday, May 24, 2021 at Loma Linda University Hospital in Loma Linda, CA, following a 6 month battle with cancer.
Mike was born Jan. 22, 1947, to the late Harold and Marjorie (Jones) Hall of Marion, IN. He graduated From Marion High School in 1965 and was drafted into the US Army. He married Julie Stineman, June 8, 1968.
